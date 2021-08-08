Kentucky Downs didn’t win in its May application to establish a satellite location along Ken Bale Boulevard in Bowling Green. Now it turns out the Franklin horse racing and gaming venue didn’t place, either.
Trying for a second time to win approval for its plan to put a gambling facility on a 16-acre tract across Ken Bale Boulevard from the Sam’s Club and Stockdale’s stores, the BG Landco Corp. headed by Kentucky Downs owners Marc Falcone and Ronald Winchell was flatly refused Thursday.
At the end of Thursday’s City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting, Executive Director Ben Peterson told the eight commissioners present that Kentucky Downs had requested that the application voted down 7-3 in May be reconsidered.
Peterson reminded the commissioners that a local ordinance requires a one-year wait before re-submitting an application that hasn’t been substantially altered. Re-hearing the Kentucky Downs application would require an exception to that ordinance.
That longshot bet didn’t pay off. With little discussion, the commissioners agreed not to hear the application a second time.
Planning Commission Vice Chairman Tim Graham expressed his concern that re-opening the Kentucky Downs application would set a bad precedent that would lead to other re-submissions.
“There’s a reason for having that waiting period,” Graham said.
Commissioner Rick Starks agreed, saying: “It would have an impact on the planning commission’s integrity if we re-open this.”
The May application for a development plan amendment encompassed 58.8 acres along both sides of Ken Bale Boulevard and would have included a gaming facility similar to Kentucky Downs’ Mint Gaming Hall.
According to BG Landco’s application, the Bowling Green facility would include the slot machine-like Historical Horse Racing machines that have driven the growth of Kentucky Downs.
The HHR machines, first introduced at Kentucky Downs in 2010, have fueled that horse racing venue’s growth and led to a $25 million renovation and expansion that includes the 110,000-square-foot Mint Gaming Hall and its 1,100 HHR machines.
Like the Mint Gaming Hall, the satellite facility planned for Bowling Green would “include upscale restaurants and bars and other entertainment and recreational facilities,” according to the application.
The expansion into Bowling Green got the green light in February when the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Kentucky Downs’ application to expand its licensed premises.
That action came just days after the Kentucky General Assembly passed and Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation aimed at legalizing the HHR machines that are Kentucky Downs’ bread-and-butter.
Senate Bill 120 changed the definition of pari-mutuel wagering to include betting on historical races, meaning Kentucky Downs could continue a type of wagering that has grown dramatically and helped the venue boost purses for its live racing.
In the application to the KHRC, Winchell said the expansion into Bowling Green would “offer simulcast racing wagering as well as a variety of pari-mutuel wagers including exotic wagers.”
Winchell made the argument in that application that the satellite facility would be an asset to Bowling Green.
“The location will be a great benefit to the city of Bowling Green and Warren County, bringing additional tourism, tax revenue and much-needed jobs, as well as a benefit to the continued growth of horse racing in the commonwealth,” Winchell wrote.
Bowling Green attorney Charles “Buzz” English, representing BG Landco, made a similar argument during the May planning commission meeting.
“We anticipate that this facility will have a good number of employees and be the type of facility that will attract tourism,” English said.
Efforts to reach Kentucky Downs decision-makers were unsuccessful Friday, but comments by English in May indicate BG Landco will continue efforts to find a Bowling Green location.
“I think there will be Historical Horse Racing machines in Bowling Green,” he said. “It’s just a matter of where.”
Falcone and Winchell, who purchased Kentucky Downs in 2019, have been aggressive in trying to expand their horse racing and gambling interests throughout Kentucky.
They have entered into a partnership with Keeneland Race Course to develop a harness-racing track in Corbin and an HHR facility in nearby Williamsburg.
In other action at Thursday’s planning commission meeting, the commissioners voted 8-0 to approve a rezoning application expected to lead to an 84,000-square-foot warehouse being built at the corner of Nashville Road and Logistics Court.
James and Judy Bishop applied for the rezoning from highway business to light industrial of a 5.02-acre tract near the South Central Industrial Park and across Nashville Road from Taz Trucking.
The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.