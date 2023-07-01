Summer has just begun, but preparations are already underway for the fifth annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival
The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at SoKY Marketplace, Fountain Square and Circus Square parks and will include activities for all ages, including craft vendors, live music, food trucks, fall activities, kids activities, games and the final farmers market of the season.
“We want the festival to feel unique and less commercialized,” said Emily Angel, community engagement coordinator for the City of Bowling Green.
She said it’s important for the festival to maintain a hometown feel that can’t be replicated, and while some of events will stay, like the pumpkin drop, a crowd favorite, new events will be added and some of the activities that were not as unique may be tweaked.
“We want the festival to feel unique and we want to keep it less commercialized,” she said. “We are always trying to be creative and are open to new ideas, but things that stick and work, we will keep. Of course, we can’t have the festival without pumpkins, great food trucks and music at SoKY Marketplace.”
Vendors are also needed and those who wish to participate can reach out to the SoKY Marketplace.
Information from the SoKY Marketplace Facebook page includes some guidelines for craft vendors. Items must be 75% handmade and vendors must be from within 50 miles of Bowling Green. A vendor fee payment of $50 must be paid before the event and vendors must actively respond to e-mails for RSVPs, details and payments.
Angel said that keeping costs down is another important part of planning for the event and she said that wouldn’t be possible without the help of community partners, like nonprofits and government agencies.
“We want the festival to be accessible for everyone and we don’t want money to be a barrier,” she said.
The community partners will sponsor free kids and family activities at Circus Square Park and Angel said businesses are also welcome to participate, as long as they sponsor a game or activity or partner with another group.
“Everything at Circus Square is free,” she said. “We like to call it a ‘yes space.’ You can come there with your kids and you don’t have to tell them no because of the cost. You can also pack a lunch if you want. Even though we will have food vendors, you don’t have to buy the food. We don’t want money to be a barrier and we keep that in mind when planning.”
Angel said they also plan on adding to the events at Fountain Square Park and talking to different groups for ideas.
“We feel that everything is more successful if we team up with as many people as possible,” she said. “We are always looking for partners who will help us change things, explore new ideas and see what works. We don’t want to get stuck. We want to keep it exciting.”