A group of Plano residents opposed to a contentious rezoning along Plano-Rich Pond Road have lodged a formal complaint against the City-County Planning Commission.
Filed Monday in Warren Circuit Court by five adjacent property owners, the complaint asserts that the commission’s unanimous 5-0 approval of builder Jody Allen’s request to rezone 71.4 acres of agricultural land to residential use was “defective and inaccurate” and should therefore be reversed.
The property at issue, located at the former address of 974 Plano-Rich Pond Road, is presently owned by JAB Holdings LLC. It was purchased from Charles Deweese Construction for $1.1 million in March as part of that company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.
Allen’s plans to convert the rural acreage into 65 single-family homes has been met with staunch opposition from those residing near the proposed future development ever since the rezoning was brought before the commission this summer.
Neighbors have pointed to numerous sinkholes, the presence of Native American artifacts, a lack of sewer infrastructure and blind curves along the roadway as reasons for their concern, with longtime neighbor Bob Davenport going so far as to file a notice of opposition to the county magistrates in July.
“We just have a vested interest and we want to protect it,” Davenport told the Daily News at the July 27 fiscal court meeting. “It’s not so much that we want to protect the farmland because this is not good farmland.”
Warren County Fiscal Court granted Davenport’s request to hold a hearing on the matter before the body voted on a second and final reading of the rezoning on Aug. 10.
The magistrates ultimately ruled 6-0 in favor of JAB Holdings’ request following a hearing based on the record of the June 15 planning commission meeting.
Davenport did not wish to comment on the complaint, which bears his signature.
Allen also had no comment on the complaint, which asserts that the property contains a cave and a spring running into the cave entrance, natural features that were not mentioned in the commission’s review of JAB’s rezoning application.
It also alleges that the defendants failed to adhere to the Kentucky Cave Protection Act, stating that the cave on the property was home to Native Americans as evidenced by the “hundreds of arrowheads” found in neighboring plots.
Dr. Ingrid Cartwright, an associate professor at Western Kentucky University listed as a plaintiff in the complaint, previously testified to fiscal court that she had found and documented thousands of artifacts on her property that she believes are consistent with tools and technology used by Native Americans in the Archaic period.
The complaint states that Dr. Patricia Kambesis, a geology and cave specialist at Western Kentucky University, has visited the local cave and compiled an extensive report on her findings.
That report found that the cave is, at some locations, only 20 feet below the surface and that Kambesis’ concern is that “even minimal earth movement” could cause a collapse. According to the complaint, Kambesis also found a potentially endangered species of worm that lives in the cave.
The complaint asserts that there is no mention of Native American artifacts in the commission’s review of the property and that a geological analysis was not addressed by the commission nor the applicant.
The complaint also alleges that the land had been used as a landfill dump for highway construction materials, including asphalt and concrete slabs, by a previous landowner, and that the debris was used to “illegally fill sinkholes.”
According to the complaint, this was reported to the planning commission on “at least two occasions” and neighborhood citizens were told that no environmental issues were found.
“The commission ignored a hazardous waste dump which could endanger 65 unwary homeowners building on a construction waste landfill,” the complaint states.
The complaint asserts that the defendants failed to adhere to roadway safety, stating that the stretch of Plano-Rich Pond Road along the development is “one of the most hazardous in the county” due to its 90-degree curves, blind spots and farm equipment traffic.
“A traffic impact study was not done prior to rezoning approval,” the complaint states. “It is inconceivable that a study was not required.”
According to the planning commission’s staff report regarding the rezoning, the Warren County Public Works Department took a preliminary review of the proposal and found that a traffic impact study would not be necessary.
Developers were instead required to resurface and widen Plano-Rich Pond Road to a minimum of 18 feet from the subdivision’s southernmost access point up to Plano Road.
The complaint states that the plaintiffs have been “injured and aggrieved” because of the “arbitrary and capricious decision” made by the planning commission and have demanded the nullification of the rezoning.
Frank “Hamp” Moore, attorney for the planning commission, said that developers must first prove that any amendment to the zoning map will be in line with the county’s 2030 comprehensive plan.
“The planning commission believes that the zone change recommendation was supported by the evidence and consistent with the comprehensive plan,” Moore said.