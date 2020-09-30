Plans to put a “safe room” in Warren County’s Plano community for shelter during tornadoes or other natural disasters are moving forward.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday granted Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon authority to sign a funding agreement with the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management that will lead to a 1,500-square-foot safe room being built next to the Plano Volunteer Fire Department station at 3210 Plano Road.
The safe room will be funded primarily through a Hazard Mitigation Grant coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The FEMA website said the Hazard Mitigation Grant program provides funding to states, territories and local communities to help their efforts to reduce future damage, loss of life and property in any area affected by a major disaster.
“We’ve been working on this for four years, and we’re so glad to get it,” Plano VFD Chief Kevin Bailey said.
Bailey said the station’s proximity to Plano Elementary School and a growing residential area helped his department procure the funding.
The initial phase, costing $35,000, will start soon and includes planning and site work. The total project is expected to cost about $250,000, with 75 percent of that coming from federal funds, 12 percent coming from the state and 13 percent coming from a local match.
Bailey said the shelter will be an asset for Plano and the fire department.
“It will be designed to be compliant with FEMA guidelines and provide protection to a large number of people who are without residential shelter,” he said.
The shelter, essentially a large open room with restroom facilities, will tie in with the County Outdoor Warning Sirens system that is in place throughout the county.
“When the COWS system goes off, the safe room automatically unlocks so anyone can enter,” Bailey said.
The safe room won’t sit dormant in the absence of an emergency, Bailey said.
“We’ll be able to use it as a meeting and training room,” he said.
Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings, who represents the Plano area on fiscal court, said the safe room is part of a larger strategy to include such shelters throughout the county.
“We’re trying to make these safe rooms available, and I think it’s a great thing,” Cummings said. “This (Plano) is another strategic place because there’s a large population out there now.”
Cummings said safe rooms are already available at a number of county parks and at Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department Station 3.
“To have places for citizens to go in an emergency is a good thing,” Cummings said. “You’ll see more as time goes along, depending on grant funding.”
