State statistics and data gleaned from some local hospitals show medical facilities in the 10-county region covered by the Barren River Area Development District with a total of at least 69 intensive care unit beds and 150 ventilators, a capacity that could be stretched thin if the novel coronavirus pandemic ramps up locally.
But a leader of the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Work Group says plans are in place to enhance the region’s emergency medical capacity if the need arises.
Ronnie Pearson, Warren County Emergency Management director, said he and local first responders and medical professionals use the WebEOC emergency management software to track daily the availability of ICU beds and ventilators so they can respond to areas of greatest need.
“If there is a surge in ICU patients, we know where that’s happening and we know any facility that has beds available,” Pearson said. “We’re trying to plan weeks and months in advance in case something happens.”
Pearson said the plans include strategies to free up beds at local acute-care hospitals, possibly utilizing bed space at facilities such as Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital and Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital.
Since the number of ventilators is greater than the number of ICU beds, Pearson said it could be possible to utilize that equipment to, in essence, create more ICU beds.
“Some of the ventilators are portable,” he said. “You can take an ordinary hospital room and convert it. Desperate times call for desperate measures.”
Not that the southcentral Kentucky medical facilities are near the point of desperation. Helped by the governor’s call to end elective surgeries, hospitals in Bowling Green have reported a drop in the percentage of beds being occupied.
Tuesday’s report from the Barren River District Health Department showed the eight-county region served by the department had 32 total cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky added 114 new confirmed cases to bring the state’s total to 594.
Those aren’t the kind of numbers that are likely to overwhelm the region’s medical facilities, unless they continue to trend upward.
According to Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services statistics and reports from two local hospitals, this region’s three largest hospitals – The Medical Center at Bowling Green, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and Glasgow’s T.J. Samson Community Hospital – have a total of 56 ICU beds and 134 ventilators among them. The Medical Center alone has 105 ventilators – including some that have been donated – at its five regional facilities, according to Med Center Health Director of Marketing and Public Relations Corie Martin.
“The resources we have can be transferred between hospitals based on need,” Martin said in an email.
State statistics show Glasgow’s T.J. Samson Community Hospital with 30 ICU beds; but Stacey Biggs, executive vice president for marketing, planning and development at T.J. Samson, said Tuesday that the Glasgow hospital has 64 COVID-19 rooms, with 44 of them able to support a ventilator. She said the hospital has 34 ventilators and 10 more anesthesia systems that can be used as ventilators if needed.
Such numbers show that local hospitals have ramped up their ability to deal with the outbreak. But Pearson, like the governor, warns against becoming complacent.
He said statewide and local social distancing strategies and closings of many public-facing businesses and parks are “beginning to make a difference.”
“If we go back to normal behaviors, the number of cases could spike,” Pearson said. “This is a difficult time, and it’s a sacrifice for everybody, but we need to do it a little while longer if we’re going to get back to where we were before the outbreak.”
There’s plenty of evidence to support Pearson’s caution, including the explosive growth of the disease in New York, where more than 1,500 people have died as a result of COVID-19.
If a significant increase in COVID-19 occurs locally, Pearson said help could come from an unlikely source – hotels that find themselves with a bevy of empty rooms as a result of the pandemic.
Pearson said the Kentucky Travel Industry Association has communicated with its members about housing individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 but cannot self-isolate because they live with someone considered at high risk for contracting the disease. Hotels might also be a destination for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and been released from a hospital but still require temporary isolation before returning home.
