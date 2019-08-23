The city of Bowling Green is preparing a wall repair and improvement project for RiverWalk at Mitch McConnell Park.
At a Bowling Green City Commission meeting Aug. 20, the city accepted a bid from Williams Restoration & Waterproofing Inc. of La Vergne, Tenn., for $124,255 to repair the deteriorating wall.
The wall, now more than a decade old, has seen many of the stones at the top of the wall crumble, leading to more damage to the interior of the wall.
“The wall is just one of the initial steps that we’re taking as a city toward the ultimate goal of making that entire corridor more of a user-friendly area and as a riverfront district, not just a park sitting on the river,” City Parks and Recreation Director Bren Belcher said.
The process of restoring the wall will entail the removal and replacement of all the stone cap along the top of the wall, replacing spots along the decorative stone face that have water damage and waterproofing the wall to prevent future damage, Belcher said.
A set date to start the repairs has not been finalized. The repairs should only take a month, but is subject to change depending on the weather, according to Belcher.
The project itself is a small task in a bigger plan for the Riverfront area of Bowling Green.
The city commission has made it a priority to enhance the River Street area.
Last year, the city applied for a $750,000 National Park Service grant for a wide range of recreational projects at RiverWalk and Weldon Peete parks.
