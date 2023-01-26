Simpson County is the latest community to benefit from Kentucky's growing status as a hub for electric vehicle battery manufacturing.
LioChem e-Materials, a subsidiary of Japan-based Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., has plans to renovate an existing building on Ronnie Clark Drive in Franklin and establish a plant making materials used in EV battery production.
A news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office Thursday said LioChem is investing $104.4 million to establish the plant that is expected to employ 141 workers.
According to that news release, LioChem will produce and distribute a liquid dispersion of carbon nanotubes that contributes to the production of high-capacity lithium-ion EV batteries.
The need for such a product is growing in Kentucky, with electric vehicle battery plants being built in Hardin County and in Warren County's Kentucky Transpark.
"Kentucky has made incredible strides developing our electric vehicle industry during the past few years," Beshear said in a news release. "We are committed to making Kentucky an attractive location for companies making EVs, batteries and the supply chain around this fast-growing sector."
Seeking to tap into Kentucky's growing EV presence, LioChem will renovate a 105,000-square-foot industrial building in the Henderson Industrial Park.
The company's move to Franklin comes on the heels of the 2021 announcement that Ford Motor Co. is building a $5.8 billion, 5,000-employee EV battery plant in Hardin County and the 2022 news that Envision AESC is building a $2 billion, 2,000-employee EV battery plant in Warren County's Kentucky Transpark.
To encourage LioChem's investment, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on Thursday approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $4 million in tax incentives based on LioChem's investment of $104.4 million and its employment target of 141 jobs paying an average hourly wage of $29 including benefits.
LioChem's announcement was one of two southcentral Kentucky projects approved at Thursday's KEDFA meeting.
Also announced was the planned investment by Carter Lumber Co. in a construction project that is part of the company's rebuilding efforts following the December 2021 tornadoes that damaged a number of buildings in the Transpark.
Carter Lumber plans to invest $8.6 million and expand its plant on Cosma Drive, eventually creating 36 new jobs and bringing employment at the plant to 86 people.
According to a news release, the new facility will allow Carter Lumber to better serve professional builders that rely on the products and services available through the lumberyard in northern Warren County. The plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Like LioChem, Carter Lumber was approved for tax incentives on Thursday. The 10-year agreement can provide up to $750,000 in tax incentives based on the company's investment and its creation of 86 jobs paying an average hourly wage of $33 including benefits.