“Community,” “support” and “encouragement” are three words Emily Kaiser used to describe her upcoming educational playgroup that’s aimed at helping mothers who have newborn babies and children up to the age of 5.
The “Mommy and Me” playgroup is free, according to Kaiser, a lactation consultant, newborn care specialist and organizer of the event.
It will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the main branch of the Warren County Public Library.
The playgroup is meant to provide socialization and a sense of community, as well as evidence-based information for mothers who are breastfeeding their children or using formulas, Kaiser said.
Mothers who attend the event can expect a “loving and non-judgmental” environment where they can hang out, talk to one another and get their questions answered by a professional, she said.
Mothers from the “Mommy and Me” playgroup meet every first and third Saturday of the month. Their first took place June 4 with children ranging from 8 weeks to 18 months.
The theme of the upcoming playgroup is going to be Independence Day.
Kaiser said she plans to bring Fourth of July crafts to the event.
She also said she is going to periodically invite guest speakers to future “Mommy and Me” playgroup meetings.
Having led a support group for just breastfeeding mothers for some time now, Kaiser said it was the national formula shortage that prompted her to create a playgroup for those who breastfeed and those who use formulas.
“I have always wanted to be inclusive, but the formula shortage turned out to be the pushing factor,” she said.
Kaiser said her ultimate mission is showing all families that they are not alone and that they are welcome, invited and can get support.