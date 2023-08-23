Attorneys are continuing to negotiate a possible resolution to a murder case involving a deadly 2021 shooting on Nashville Road.
Kamonte Grissom, 21, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren Circuit Court on Monday for a hearing in his criminal case, in which he faces charges of murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Grissom is accused of fatally shooting Terrance R. Barton, 20, of Bowling Green, on Dec. 21, 2021, outside a gas station on Nashville Road.
In court on Monday, Grissom’s attorney, Jeb Dennis of the Department of Public Advocacy, said a plea offer has been extended by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and that he plans to create a video with Grissom’s help to present facts in his client’s favor that would potentially mitigate against a more severe penalty.
Dennis said if both sides are unable to come to a resolution ahead of the next scheduled court date, a trial date may be sought.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner said she would discuss the status of the case with Barton’s family ahead of the next scheduled court date, which Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines set for Nov. 6.
Grissom has been in Warren County Regional Jail since his arrest, which occurred hours after the reported shooting.
Barton’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, who responded on the night of Dec. 21, 2021, at Marathon gas station at 2229 Nashville Road.
Barton was found near the business in a BMW 320i Series that had struck another vehicle on Nashville Road and Emmett Avenue.
He was taken to The Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead there.
According to court records, city police found a handgun and bags of marijuana on the floorboard of Barton’s vehicle.
Witnesses reported seeing a “skinny male believed to be Black, dressed in all black with a backpack fleeing the scene on foot on Emmett Avenue toward Russellville Road,” according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by BGPD Detective Eric Stroud.
Two BGPD officers located Grissom in the area shortly after police received a description of the suspect.
Grissom was found walking on Nashville Road with a backpack and clothes matching what witnesses described, according to an arrest citation.
Grissom told police he had just come from his girlfriend’s house on Claremoor Avenue.
Detectives later questioned his girlfriend, who said Grissom came to the home “frantic” and said he had shot someone, Stroud’s affidavit said.
Police took Grissom to BGPD headquarters for an interview.
The affidavit from Stroud said Grissom admitted he was to meet Barton to buy $1,200 of marijuana but stated he did not have the money on him and intended to rob Barton.
“Grissom was armed with a handgun that he fired until the gun jammed,” Stroud said in the affidavit, which was filed Dec. 22. “A total of 16 spent shell casings were located at the scene. Grissom stated Barton did not return fire.”
City police recovered a handgun after Grissom reportedly disclosed that he hid it in a backyard after the shooting, court records show.