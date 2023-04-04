The attorney for a Bowling Green man charged in two separate cases involving allegations of child sexual abuse said that plea negotiations are continuing.
Kevin Dale Chapman, 64, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in each of his criminal cases.
Chapman is charged in one indictment with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count each of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
A second indictment charges Chapman with a count of first-degree sexual abuse.
Attorney Jeb Dennis of the Department of Public Advocacy said that he had been provided with discovery evidence in the case by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, along with a plea offer.
Dennis told Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines on Monday that he had recently proposed a counteroffer to resolve the cases.
“Negotiations have been progressing very well,” Dennis said in court while requesting another pretrial hearing.
Hines set the case for a June 6 pretrial conference.
Chapman was arrested last year by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to an arrest citation, authorities conducted forensic interviews with five juveniles on April 21, 2022.
“Multiple juveniles disclosed sexual abuse and named Kevin Chapman as the perpetrator,” Chapman’s arrest citation said.
After the forensic interviews, police located Chapman and took him to BGPD headquarters for an interview.
“During the course of his interview, Chapman made admissions which corroborated details in the case,” the arrest citation said.
The person who made the complaint to police was the parent of four juvenile children and a foster child who had been made aware that the children had been potentially subjected to sexual contact by Chapman at various times over a period of several years, according to police records.
Chapman was arrested on rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges, and the grand jury leveled additional charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The offenses listed in the indictment are alleged to have occurred between January 2019 and November 2021 against four children of various ages, while the separate sexual abuse case concerns allegations of illegal sexual contact with a child at some point between January 2007 and December 2008.
If convicted as charged, Chapman faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under cash bonds totaling $55,000.
