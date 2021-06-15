After informing the court of his rejection of a plea offer, a 2022 trial date was set for a Bowling Green man charged in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.
Pedro Alfaro, 25, appeared Tuesday in court in his case. He is charged with murder in the Sept. 8 shooting of Kevin Morris, 20, of Bowling Green in the parking lot of Campus Pointe apartments on Fields Drive.
Alfaro was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on Nashville Road shortly after the shooting took place, at which time he reportedly claimed to have acted in self-defense.
At Tuesday’s pretrial conference, Alfaro’s attorney, Blake Beliles, said Alfaro rejected an offer from the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to plead guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.
The offer from the prosecution recommended a 10-year prison sentence, Beliles said.
“Mr. Alfaro has rejected that offer and wants to have a jury trial,” Beliles said.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller said no counteroffer has been made by the defense so far during negotiations.
Miller said he anticipated four days would be required to hold the trial, which Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set for May 3.
Alfaro has maintained that he shot Morris in self-defense, though a prior motion from his defense team to dismiss the case based on that argument was denied by Grise.
According to prior testimony during a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, Alfaro was driving a car carrying Morris and a juvenile on the night of the shooting.
Upon arriving at the apartment complex, an altercation took place in the car. Morris was later shot while outside the vehicle, and the juvenile reportedly told police he ran from the scene as he heard gunshots.
Witnesses gave statements to police about hearing multiple gunshots and about hearing Morris apologize to Alfaro before the final shots were fired, according to court records.
Surveillance video footage of the events exists.
Testimony emerged at the preliminary hearing that Morris may have had his hands around Alfaro’s neck from behind in the vehicle shortly before the shooting.
BGPD Detective Matthew Irvin testified at the preliminary hearing but didn’t disclose information at the hearing that police had obtained information that Morris and a juvenile apparently communicated with one another about a plan to rob Alfaro of two handguns on the night of the shooting, court records show.
Miller shared that information with Alfaro’s defense team after the preliminary hearing.
