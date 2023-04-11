Pleasant work week ahead Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The work week looks to be a pleasant one with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. There will be a chance of isolated showers Friday and some scattered storms Saturday as highs reach near 80.Tuesday Low 46˚ / High 73˚ Mostly SunnyWednesday Low 44˚ / High 75˚ Sunny Thursday Low 50˚ / High 77˚ SunnyFriday Low 54˚ / High 76˚ Isolated ShowersSaturday Low 56˚ / High 78˚ Scattered Storms Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPopshelf store coming to Gary Farms areaBG developer pleads guilty to bank fraud'It's been fun': Little Fox Bakery to close this summerCOVID Easter shows freedom's fragile natureGlasgow Highland Games indefinitely canceled, new Scottish festival to take its placeAt least 70 animals die in BG fireBG man charged with bank robberyWarren County, BG schools win big in SEEK funding adjustment'It's the prettiest thing I have': Class ring returned to BG evangelist after 45 yearsWarren County grand jury returns indictments Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News Asian shares mostly higher after mixed day on Wall Street US House speaker attends rally in New Mexico swing district A look at who's who in the murder trial of slain kids' mom Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5 AP News Summary at 12:44 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Nevada lawmakers the latest to debate harsher fentanyl laws A look at bills passed in the Maryland General Assembly Less than half say next vehicle is an EV: AP-NORC/EPIC poll DeSantis flexes executive powers while eyeing White House Maryland lawmakers pass gun bills, cannabis, by session end Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView