It’s springtime, so Bowling Green hotelier Vikram “Vick” Patel should have youth sports teams, automobile enthusiasts and other assorted travelers packing his properties in Cave City, Glasgow and Bowling Green.
But in this age of social distancing, travel restrictions and skyrocketing unemployment, Patel would be hard-pressed to find enough guests at any of his four hotels to justify putting out the breakfast bar.
“At this time of year, we usually have about 70 to 75 percent occupancy,” Patel said. “Right now, I have about six or seven guests at each of my hotels. That’s about 10 percent occupancy. It’s had that much impact.”
Patel has plenty of company, even if his hotel guests don’t. The coronavirus pandemic, it seems, has given the hotel industry a life-threatening illness.
“For hotels, this has been devastating,” said Hank Phillips, president and chief executive officer of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. “It’s good that most have been able to stay open, but they’re virtually empty.”
Phillips said the occupancy rate for the state’s hotels is hovering around 20 percent, far below break-even level.
“Eight of 10 hotel rooms are empty,” he said. “They’re picking up some business from work-related travelers and out-of-town health care workers. Tourist attractions are closed and events are shut down.”
It’s a recipe for disaster for hotels that have helped fuel the local economy, bringing in guests who spend money at restaurants and attractions and pump tax dollars into the region.
It’s bad enough that at least two Bowling Green hotels – Hampton Inn on Three Springs Road and Comfort Suites on Kenilwood Way – have temporarily closed their doors.
“Occupancy is down about 67 percent from normal,” said Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Bowling Green seems to be faring better because we’re on Interstate 65.”
Murphy said that, despite their struggles, most hoteliers understand the stakes in the battle against the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
“People want to be able to do their part and be patient,” Murphy said. “We know what’s on the line. For most businesses, the main objective is to keep as many people employed as possible.”
That’s what Patel is trying to do at his Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Inn, Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites properties.
“I’ve tried to keep as many people employed as I can,” he said. “I’ve kept all managers and front-desk people. I had to lay off some of the housekeeping staff, and the ones I have are doing deep cleaning.
“My fear is that if I close the hotel I’ll have security problems and problems with the pool and the air conditioning.”
To help him keep the doors open at his hotels, Patel has applied for both the Payroll Protection Program through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Funding from those programs that are geared toward maintaining employment and keeping up with other expenses will be “a huge help,” Patel said.
But not as helpful as having a nearly full hotel, something Patel doesn’t expect to see for a while, even if the COVID-19 infection rate goes down.
“It’s not like you can turn on a light switch and get back to normal,” he said. “I think it’s going to take at least five years to get back to pre-coronavirus times.”
Patel has weathered some tough economic times during 28 years in the lodging industry, but he said the pandemic is different.
“We survived (the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks), the recession and other things,” he said, “but this coronavirus is going to change how we live our lives. This is an altogether different animal. We’re just taking one day at a time and hoping for some good news.”
In the short term, Patel will settle for some incremental improvement in the number of vehicles pulling into his hotels’ parking lots. “I would be tickled if we get to 40 or 50 percent occupancy,” he said. “I would celebrate.”
While Patel and other hotel owners have the new federal legislation as a lifeline, Murphy and other leaders of tourism-marketing agencies aren’t so fortunate.
In Kentucky, the visitors’ bureaus are considered quasi-government agencies and aren’t eligible for the PPP like a business or even a nonprofit organization. With their funding tied to the number of hotel rooms being filled, that means they’re taking a financial hit with no government relief available.
“Funding for most of them (CVBs) comes from the lodging tax,” the KTIA’s Phillips said. “As the hotel revenue goes, so goes the funding for the CVB.”
Both Murphy and Phillips said those in the travel industry are lobbying to get some relief for tourism-marketing agencies that are seeing their revenue shrink.
Phillips wants to see the CVBs included in any future funding for the PPP, which has already exhausted the original $350 billion congressional allocation.
“One of the ways that hotels are going to start coming back is through the marketing efforts of the convention and visitors bureaus,” Phillips said. “They need to survive.”
Despite the bleak current environment for the travel industry, Murphy remains optimistic.
“We feel like the hotels will come back,” she said. “We’ll get through this and travel will pick back up. I’m looking forward to welcoming visitors again.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.