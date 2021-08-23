Point at Peachtree development coming together

An ambitious plan for a commercial development along Scottsville Road is coming together.
Chris Gerhardt, one of the partners behind The Point at Peachtree, a seven-building, 80,000-square-foot development at 5833 and 5851 Scottsville Road, made some tweaks to the development plan at Thursday’s City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting and said the first phase of the $9 million project has started.
“The first building is complete, and the second one is under construction,” Gerhardt said. “We could potentially have 30 tenants, based on the square footage and the number of buildings.”
The completed 11,250-square-foot building is already home to a new Chuck’s Wine & Spirits store that takes up more than a third of that space.
Kirit Patel, who owns the Chuck’s location on Three Springs Road as well as Chuck’s Liquor Outlet on Louisville Road and Red Barn Liquors on U.S. 31-W By-Pass, said The Point at Peachtree gives him another strategic location.
“A lot of people are opening small liquor stores now,” Patel said earlier this year when construction of the new store was starting. “I didn’t want to lose market share. If I didn’t open a store out there, someone else would.”
Soon joining Chuck’s in the first Peachtree building will be a second location of Q Coffee Emporium, which has had a store on Nashville Road for two years.
Work on the inside of the Q Emporium space is underway, and a member of the family developing the coffee shop said it will be nearly three times the size of the Nashville Road store.
Emily Wilson, one of five family members with an interest in the Q Emporium, said the new store will occupy more than half of the building, giving it a larger bakery capable of doing all the baking for both locations.
The Q Emporium is the reason for one of the changes Gerhardt made to his development plan for the 6.8-acre property across Scottsville Road from Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
When approved in 2019, the development plan called for the operating hours of The Point at Peachtree to be 6 a.m. until 1 a.m., but the starting time was changed to 5 a.m. to accommodate the coffee shop.
The other change approved by the planning commission involves going to a taller sign so it won’t be built over utility lines. The sign will be 22 feet tall instead of the 15 feet specified in the original development plan but will still have a sign face of 150 square feet.
That sign face could fill up if Gerhardt’s plans for the development come to fruition.
He said the first phase of the development now under way will include “three to four buildings” of about 11,000 square feet each. The second phase of the development is a couple of years down the road.
Gerhardt is aiming to entice retailers, business offices and restaurants to the development. He said at Thursday’s meeting that there is “a lot of interest” from potential tenants.
In the only other item on Thursday’s agenda, applicant Emily Leeper and property owners Howard and Marilyn Leeper were approved for rezoning a 4.3-acre tract at 3930 Cumberland Trace Road from agriculture and two-family residential to rural residential and two-family residential.
The development plan calls for subdividing the acreage into two single-family residential lots. The existing home on the property will remain and a second home of at least 2,200 square feet will be built.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
