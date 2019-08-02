Friends of Barren River Lake and Park will offer a Poker Run on Saturday as a fundraiser for the organization’s annual Trashmaster Classic Cleanup, Fourth of July fireworks and other park activities.
Poker Run participants will travel, by boat or by car, across the park to pick up cards at Peninsula, Narrows, Walnut Creek and Barren River Lake State Resort Park marinas. Registration will be available from 9 a.m. until noon at the state park lodge. Volunteers will be in red tents.
There is a $25 registration fee per poker hand. The top three poker hands will win $500, $250 and $100, respectively.
Participants must return to the registration tents before 4 p.m. Saturday to pick up their final card – and potential winnings.
