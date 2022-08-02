Police: 100 dogs seized from Logan home By the Daily News Justin Story Author email Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Acting on tips of suspected animal abuse and neglect, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department seized about 100 dogs and puppies from a residence Monday.The sheriff’s office said deputies executed a search warrant at a Milton Sharpe Road residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, following an investigation. Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Logan County Humane Society seized about 100 adult dogs and puppies from the home due to poor living conditions and medical neglect, the sheriff’s office said.The animals are being housed at the humane society, where they are receiving medical attention, and the investigation is ongoing. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Puppy Dog Logan County Humane Society Zoology Work Police Law Deputy Sheriff Animal Search Warrant Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLost River Cave looks for answers as suds issue worsensBGPD: Woman attacked with hammer, ex-boyfriend arrestedWKU Regents decline to dismiss professorSame vendor, but some changes for city waste haulingDeborah 'Debbie' SticeCharles Frederick 'Fred' TateJanice Carolyn MillerEllen Quick HaydenLarry V. GrinsteadCity to partner with WKU to pinpoint suds origin Images Videos State News More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns Hearing set for 2 teens in pastor's killing in Memphis Appeals court reinstates Kentucky's near-total abortion ban Annual Hummingbird Festival set at Land Between the Lakes Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs National News AP News Summary at 5:23 p.m. EDT Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell' Sheriff: Captive girl escapes home; police find 2 bodies City near the scene of school shooting revokes gun show deal Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise POLITICAL NEWS Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown Investigator who floated decertification later backed off Judge won't delay Oath Keepers' trial over Jan. 6 hearings The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView