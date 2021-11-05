A traffic stop Wednesday in Barren County led to the discovery of approximately 7.5 pounds of fentanyl and an arrest, according to police.
Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a 2012 Chevrolet Spark on the Interstate 65 entrance ramp from Ky. 70.
According to KSP, troopers were given consent to search the vehicle and found the powerful synthetic opioid, which was in pill form in tightly wrapped, vacuum-sealed packages.
The driver, Victor Rodriguez, 31, of Newark, N.J., was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, failure to or improper signal and license to be in possession.
Further investigation on Thursday led to the discovery of 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine in the car, and additional charges are pending, KSP said.