Law enforcement arrested two Bowling Green residents and seized 80 pounds of suspected methamphetamine Wednesday during a traffic stop.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agents participating in an investigation had developed information prior to the arrests about a potential load of illegal drugs coming into the city.
With assistance from Kentucky State Police's Drug Interdiction Team, task force detectives located the vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, suspected of carrying the drugs traveling north into Kentucky.
KSP stopped the vehicle after a brief pursuit Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 65 about five miles south of Bowling Green, the task force said.
A search of the vehicle turned up 80 pounds of suspected meth, which the task force said carried a street value of more than $500,000 and represents the largest seizure of meth in Warren County's history.
The driver, Joseph Adam Raby, 40, and a passenger, Brandon Trent, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Raby has also been charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree criminal mischief and excessive window tinting.
Both men were placed in Warren County Regional Jail under $25,000 cash bonds and were set to be arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court.
The task force said the investigation is ongoing, and agents are consulting with the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky regarding prosecution.
