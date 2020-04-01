Nearly a month into Kentucky’s state of emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement agencies are hopeful that new practices they have put in place will allow them to continue to work with the public while minimizing officers’ exposure to the viral respiratory illness.
The Bowling Green Police Department has encouraged residents to visit the city’s website and file police reports online for nonemergency matters.
Dispatchers handling calls for service ask some general questions of callers about any health issues people at an address may experience before sending officers.
City police have also foregone daily briefings and, when responding to noninjury traffic crashes, have directed those involved to file and submit civilian traffic collision reports with the state.
“Our No. 1 goal is to not be a participant in this as far as carrying (the virus) and passing it on,” BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said. “We have to come in contact with people just by the nature of our job, and we just want to make sure we’re as sanitized as we can be so we don’t carry this on to the next person we deal with.”
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said his department has also been more flexible in its responses to calls, maintaining the social distancing advised by experts when dealing with the public during incidents that do not require contact.
Hightower said the sheriff’s office is assisting the Kentucky State Police, which has been tasked with security at local hospitals.
“We have not had any cases of coronavirus within our office, and we have been able to maintain our full capacity for responsiveness in this community,” Hightower said.
Given the rapid spread of the virus, Hightower said he is preparing for the possibility of staff becoming infected.
The sheriff said the office has ordered forehead thermometers, and employees will be keeping track of their health.
Anyone showing a high temperature will be sent home, and if an employee requires further testing, they will self-quarantine, Hightower said.
Several agencies have relied on donations from local companies to keep a supply of personal protective equipment on hand.
Hightower said Blue-Cotton made an order of masks last week that will be given to deputies on patrol, while the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department provided the sheriff’s office with cleaning supplies.
Long Vue Farms in Allensville and Clarksville’s Old Glory Distilling Co. recently donated hand sanitizer made in-house to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, while the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Police Department each received hand sanitizer donated from Franklin’s Dueling Grounds Distillery.
“We have to be cognizant of the fact that every time we engage with somebody, that’s a potential risk, so we have to think about how can we mitigate our exposure to make sure we have a workforce that is healthy enough to respond to serious incidents,” Hightower said. “We’re making sure we’re cleaning and disinfecting vehicles after every transport ... every effort that we take could be monumental at the end of the day.”
