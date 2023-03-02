A Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges in light of an investigation into a reported fatal overdose was set to appear in court Wednesday.
Kevin Watwood, 43, had previously pleaded not guilty in Warren District Court on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine).
A preliminary hearing had been scheduled Wednesday morning before Warren District Judge Brent Potter, but court records do not list an attorney for Watwood.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Watwood following an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Jeffrey Wilson, of Bowling Green, who was found dead Feb. 22 at an address on Mount Olivet Road.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the address regarding a fentanyl-related overdose, and first responders administered CPR and Narcan with no response.
Law enforcement investigating where the victim obtained the drugs determined that Wilson had been using fentanyl and was picked up the night prior to his death from Watwood’s residence, according to an arrest citation.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Watwood’s home after learning that he was working in Portland, Tenn., and found fentanyl in powdered form, a small quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the citation said.
Portland, Tenn., police officers made contact with Watwood at his workplace and seized his cellphone after receiving a search warrant for it, but Watwood was able to remotely wipe his cellphone and prevent officers from obtaining potential evidence, his arrest citation said.
Watwood was later taken into custody at his residence on the night of Feb. 22.
“(Watwood) stated (Wilson) left his residence on his own two feet and denied that any drugs, specifically fentanyl, was located in his residence,” Detective Robert Smith of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in the arrest report. “When he was advised where the fentanyl was located, (Watwood) stated the victim left that for him.”
Detectives took Watwood to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, where he said he would speak to law enforcement after talking to an attorney.
According to his arrest citation, the investigation into Wilson’s death is ongoing and may result in additional criminal charges.
Watwood was released Feb. 23 from Warren County Regional Jail on a partially secured $25,000 bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.