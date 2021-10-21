Local law enforcement agencies will participate Saturday in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event will allow for the free and anonymous disposal of unneeded or expired medications at three drop-off locations in Bowling Green.
Collection points can be found Saturday at the Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky St.; Kentucky State Police Post 3, 3119 Nashville Road; and at 999 Lauren Avery Drive, a site that will be operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The BGPD and KSP sites will be operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lauren Avery Drive site will be operating from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The national program is in its 12th year and has been embraced by law enforcement as a way to prevent the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs.
The DEA said more than 7,000 tons of medication has been removed from circulation through National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Opioid-related deaths accounts for 75% of all fatal overdoses last year, which also saw the largest number of drug-related deaths in a year, with more than 93,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.