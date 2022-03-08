When federal funding coming to the city and county courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act was announced, local law enforcement was keen to learn what portion of the dollars might come their way.
Warren Fiscal Court last summer approved a plan to award “premium pay” to county employees who put in extra time during the coronavirus pandemic.
City government officials, meanwhile, are looking at plans to use the federal funds to bolster local infrastructure, such as high-speed internet.
Robert Perry, president of the Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, said that while there were grumbles initially from some city police officers about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds are being prioritized, their work during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the devastating December tornadoes will not be shortchanged.
A proposal for city police officer salaries in the upcoming fiscal year includes a cost-of-living adjustment that takes a 6.9% inflation rate into account.
“From my standpoint, we’re not upset about the decision they made,” Perry said. “We do understand that there are very strict regulations on what the ARPA money can be used for, and the city definitely did not leave us hanging out to dry.”
Higher annual salaries would put city officers in a better long-term position than a one-time bonus, Perry said.
“I think we have some really high-caliber people across all law enforcement agencies,” Perry said. “We are lucky here in Bowling Green and Warren County to have guys that really care about their jobs and the community, and I think ultimately each agency obviously has to look at staying competitive to hire the best people.”
Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said city officials are looking at a number of options to help the pay of city police officers compete with other law enforcement agencies.
In light of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget proposal that includes a $15,000 increase in base pay for Kentucky State Police troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers, a measure that passed the Kentucky House of Representatives last month, recruitment and retention of officers to Bowling Green’s police force has gained in importance during budget planning.
“Our base pay is currently around $42,000, and we know we’ve got to try to get that higher,” Meisel said. “We’re looking at everything we can to make this a better, more attractive position.”
While retirements in the past year have reduced the city’s number of police officers, Meisel said a new class of recruits should replenish the force.
Retaining officers is not an issue unique to the city.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said the shutdown of most functions at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic has put the office behind when it comes to the process of recruiting new deputies and sending them to Richmond for their 20-week training classes at the Department of Criminal Justice Training.
“Everybody is trying to play catch-up in the state of Kentucky,” Hightower said.
Between the recruitment, interview process and training at Richmond, Hightower said the sheriff’s office is investing almost 1 1/2 years of time in a new deputy before they can regularly respond to calls for service.
Fiscal court approved a $9.35 million budget for the sheriff’s office in January, an increase of about $700,000 from 2021.
A 2% cost-of-living increase for WCSO staff accounts for much of the growth in the budget this year.
The budget also includes $240,000 for fuel, an increase of $80,000 from last year that Hightower now hopes is enough to cover deputies’ needs.
“We projected fuel prices rising early on, and we’ll just have to look in summertime to see where we’re at on our cost for fuel prices,” Hightower said.
Two experienced officers recently left the sheriff’s office for other agencies, and Hightower said the departing officers mentioned insurance and benefits packages at those agencies as a factor in their decisions.
With no county human resources office, the sheriff has had to take a hands-on approach to recruiting officers.
Hightower said that, compared to when he began his law enforcement career 28 years ago, fewer people are looking into that as a career.
“You have the fear of young folks getting ambushed, injured or having to go through litigation for even a justified use of force,” Hightower said. “We’re constantly trying to get out there, but we don’t have the resources necessarily to go out and recruit on a large scale ... but at the end of the day, it’s a difficult job and not everyone is cut out to work the hours we work and see what we see day in and day out. If somebody feels that they’ve got the character, and they’ve got a strong constitution and work ethic, those are the people we want to come and be a part of our agency.”
As it stands currently, deputy candidates are scheduled to show up for interviews this week, and a handful of new hires are anticipated to begin training this spring in Richmond, with another set to begin training in July.
“If we don’t lose anybody else and we get those folks through the academy and trained up, we’ll have adequate numbers,” Hightower said.
