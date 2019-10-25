Local law enforcement will join thousands of agencies across the U.S. on Saturday in participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
An initiative coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the event occurs twice annually and allows people to anonymously turn in any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs to police for safe disposal.
An estimated 5,250 sites nationwide will participate in the upcoming effort, which is meant to curtail prescription drug abuse.
“I can say it’s taken thousands of pounds of prescription drugs that could have potentially wound up on the streets of Bowling Green,” said Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
In Bowling Green, drug collection points will be at the Bowling Green Police Department headquarters on Kentucky Street, Kentucky State Police Post 3 headquarters on Nashville Road and 999 Lauren Avery Way, which will be operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Warren County Household Hazardous Waste Day.
The Lauren Avery Way location will accept unwanted prescription drugs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, while other participating sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to unwanted prescription drugs, Take Back Day sites will also accept vape pens and cartridges that are no longer used or wanted.
Amid questions about the health effects of vaping, the Kentucky Department for Public Health this month recommended that people not use vaping products and confirmed one case of pulmonary disease associated with vaping while investigating several other cases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month reported 1,080 cases of lung illness and 18 deaths associated with vaping.
From a law enforcement perspective, drug task force agents are seeing more instances of illegal trafficking of vape cartridges that contain a high concentration of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
As of the end of September, a little more than 2,800 THC vape cartridges have been seized in Bowling Green by law enforcement, Loving said.
While the national Take Back Day has set hours, the BGPD, KSP and sheriff’s office have drug disposal bins that the public can use at any time to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs.
“We always participate in the DEA program to bring awareness to the fact that it’s important to get rid of these drugs,” Loving said.
