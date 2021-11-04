Nearly two weeks after receiving a complaint of an alleged incident of sexual abuse involving a staff member with Glasgow Independent Schools, police have determined the allegations were unfounded.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers received a complaint Oct. 22 that a student had inappropriate contact with a staff member on school property.
Detectives investigated the allegation, reviewing video surveillance footage and interviewing multiple personnel before determining that the allegations were unfounded, the GPD said Thursday.
The school system and Department of Social Services offered full cooperation in the investigation, GPD said.