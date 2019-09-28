SCOTTSVILLE — One of the suspects taken into custody in connection with the death of Justin Wix told police that Wix and the suspects engaged in a shootout at Wix's residence, court records show.
Kentucky State Police served Derek Robert Lucas, 21, of Jamestown, Ind., and Sevonte Sumpter-Bey, 20, of Brownsburg, Ind., with arrest warrants last week charging them with murder and first-degree robbery.
A juvenile, whose name has not been released by police, was also taken into custody in connection with the death of Wix, whose body was found May 7 outside his home at 151 Stinson Lane, Scottsville, near the Tennessee state line.
Wix had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his body was found in a yard near the driveway of his residence, according to KSP.
Lucas was extradited Sept. 23 to Allen County Detention Center and was arraigned two days later in Allen District Court, where District Judge Martha Blair Harrison entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him.
An arrest warrant filed Sept. 24 does not reveal how or whether Wix and the three suspects from Indiana are connected beyond the criminal case or identify which person fired the fatal shot, but does detail how police came to make the arrests.
According to the warrant, which was signed Sept. 18 by Harrison, KSP Detective Jonathan Johnson learned that a juvenile living in Indiana claimed to have information regarding Wix's death, leading him and another detective to travel there to meet with the juvenile.
Through that meeting, detectives learned three people claimed to have committed the crime, records show.
Local law enforcement in Indiana put KSP in touch with Sumpter-Bey, who reportedly confessed to driving to Wix's residence with the intent to commit a robbery.
"Sumpter-Bey stated to Indiana authorities when he, along with Derek Robert Lucas and a juvenile entered the residence/trailer of Justin Wix, a shootout ensued and Wix was wounded," Johnson said in the arrest warrant. "Sumpter-Bey further stated a gun was taken from Wix's possession after he was wounded and that gun, along with the gun used to shoot Wix, were both thrown in a local creek in Indiana."
Lucas remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond. He is set to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Sumpter-Bey, whose online jail records indicate has pending criminal charges in Indiana, remains in Hendricks County, Ind., Jail awaiting extradition.
