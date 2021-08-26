An Allen County man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly firing shots at a truck driven by his son-in-law.
Scot Cheek, 58, of Scottsville, was booked into Allen County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.
According to an arrest citation, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Wednesday night to an address on Old Gainesville Road regarding a report of shots fired.
Deputies traveling to the scene learned that the caller reported that he was shot at but not wounded and had left the scene.
Deputies made contact with Cheek, who reported that he had encountered his son-in-law, Chris Alexander, in the road in front of his property after he had been served with a domestic violence order forbidding him from the property, the citation said.
Cheek’s daughter had sought the protective order against Alexander, court records show.
“Cheek advised he told Alexander he wasn’t to be back on the property and advised Alexander told him he would kill him and his daughter,” Deputy Travis Adams said in the citation.
Cheek said he fired three shots from his vehicle but had no intent to hit Alexander.
Law enforcement seized a loaded handgun from the back of Cheek’s pants after he made officers aware of the firearm.
Deputies made contact with Alexander at Smiths Grove and Cemetery roads and found three bullet holes in Alexander’s vehicle.
According to Cheek’s arrest citation, one shot went into the driver’s side door above the handle, another went into the back left taillight and one went into the rear bumper.
Alexander, 36, was also arrested on a charge of violating a domestic violence order.
According to Alexander’s arrest citation, his wife reported that he showed up at her residence to retrieve a motorcycle and got into an argument with Cheek.