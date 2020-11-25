A man was arrested Tuesday in Barren County after police found more than a pound of suspected marijuana in his vehicle.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway, and an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A police dog alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle, where officers found one pound, 2.8 ounces of suspected marijuana.
Falvio J. Catalan, of Chicago, was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds) and following another vehicle too closely.
