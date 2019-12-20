Three people were arrested Thursday on multiple drug offenses following a police investigation.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department stopped a vehicle at Louisville Road and Lowe Avenue for excessive window tint and the occupants made furtive movements and seemed nervous.
A police dog alerted on the presence of drugs in the car and police found a bag containing 8.75 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Police also seized $870 in cash and a cellphone and arrested the passenger, Maurice Boyd, 35, of Russellville.
Police then obtained a search warrant for a River Tanmer Way apartment where Boyd was known to stay and found nearly 14 ounces of suspected meth, about 1 pound and 5 ounces of suspected marijuana, 1.6 ounces of suspected heroin, various quantities of suspected alprazolam, oxycodone, MDMA, gabapentin and suboxone, two handguns and $13,824 in cash.
Detectives from the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force performing surveillance on the residence saw two vehicles arrive shortly before 6 p.m., one driven by Cortlynd Campbell, 28, and the other driven by Brittany Ashford, 33, both of Bowling Green.
The women exited their vehicles and walked toward the rear of the River Tanmer Way residence, which is when law enforcement made contact with them.
Detectives could smell burnt marijuana and saw a firearm on the rear patio within Ashford's reach, according to an arrest citation.
Campbell told police she did not bring the firearm with her but her fingerprints would be on it.
"It appeared she threw the firearm down and slightly under a bush to keep detectives from finding it," an arrest citation said.
A police dog alerted to the presence of drugs in Ashford's vehicle and law enforcement found 10.3 grams of suspected meth, 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine, six hydrocodone pills, 22 MDMA pills, suspected suboxone, xanax and gabapentin, 18 grams of marijuana, scales and $2,840 in cash, according to police records.
A small bag containg 0.3 grams of suspected meth and two gabapentin pills was found in Campbell's purse, police records show.
Boyd was arrested on charges that included two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two ounces, meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, opiates), two counts of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense, greater than 10 dosage units), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Ashford was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Campbell was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.