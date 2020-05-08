A traffic stop in Hart County led to the arrest of three Georgia residents and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.
According to Kentucky State Police, a northbound 2020 Ford Mustang was observed traveling at more than 125 mph near the 55-mile marker of Interstate 65.
An attempt to stop the vehicle led to a pursuit of about two miles before the driver lost control of the car while exiting at the 58-mile marker, ultimately running off the road near the intersection of I-65 and Ky. 218 in Horse Cave.
The driver, Robert Ford, 26, of Atlanta, and a passenger, Cortez Woodruff, 27, of Fairburn, Ga., ran from the scene before being apprehended, according to KSP.
Another passenger, Kristin Summerour, 27, of Fairburn, Ga., was also taken into custody.
Following the pursuit, troopers found 18 pounds of suspected MDMA – commonly known as ecstasy or molly – in the car. The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.2 million, according to KSP.
Ford, Woodruff and Summerour were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Ford was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding.
Woodruff was also charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing and resisting arrest.
