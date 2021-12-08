A Bowling Green man suspected in a reported bank robbery last week could face charges related to two other robberies, a city police detective testified Wednesday.
Manuel Gustavo Quiros, 59, is currently charged with second-degree robbery in connection with a Dec. 1 incident at German-American Bank on Campbell Lane.
That case was forwarded to a grand jury Wednesday following a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Detective David Grimsley of the Bowling Green Police Department testified that officers and detectives responded on the afternoon of Dec. 1 to a robbery call at the bank.
Police reviewed video footage of a man entering the bank while wearing a dark jacket, surgical mask, white gloves and a dark toboggan.
A bank manager said the man came into her office and demanded $80,000 in $100 bills, Grimsley said.
The manager claimed to have recognized the man's voice, according to the detective.
"He also reportedly told her that he doesn't want to have to hurt her and made a veiled threat referring to a previous shooting," Grimsley said.
At one point, the robber reportedly said he wanted to go back into the vault with the manager as she got the money, but the manager had him wait outside the vault, and the robber declined a bag for the money, putting it in his jacket, Grimsley said.
Witnesses watched the man leave the building and walk through the parking lot in the direction of Greenwood Mall, and police talked to one witness who reported seeing the man leave the area in a maroon Honda Accord.
Detectives searching through surveillance footage from the area around the time of the robbery retrieved footage from Best Buy that showed what was identified as a 2014 Honda Accord driven by a man wearing white gloves, Grimsley said.
After obtaining information about the vehicle's registration, city police went to an address on Loop Street, where they detained Quiros on Dec. 2.
Quiros agreed to speak with police, and he claimed to have been running errands at some shops along Campbell Lane the afternoon of the robbery before going to his bank on Morgantown Road.
Police obtained surveillance footage from that bank that appeared to show him there at 3:44 p.m., more than an hour after the robbery at German-American Bank was reported, Grimsley said.
Police executed a search warrant for the residence and found a large sum of cash along with receipts, including a ticket confirmation for a flight bound for Miami on Monday, Grimsley said.
Quiros remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.