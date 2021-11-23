A Barren County Detention Center inmate tried to run from a deputy jailer transporting him to a hospital Monday, police said.
The Glasgow Police Department was called to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where a deputy jailer had requested assistance.
According to the GPD, inmate George Thompson of Edmonton had been taken to the hospital for treatment by the deputy.
When they arrived at the hospital and the deputy opened the door to let Thompson out of the vehicle, he ran away, police said.
Thompson was taken back into custody after a short foot pursuit and charged with second-degree escape.