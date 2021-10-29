A woman who worked in the kitchen of Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of drug possession.
Kentucky State Police was contacted around 9 a.m. Friday by the county jailer with information regarding an employee possibly in possession of drugs, according to KSP.
KSP Trooper David Hall and K-9 Akim arrived at the jail and located suspected methamphetamine in the possession of Danyita A. Brownsmith, a contracted kitchen staff employee assigned to the jail.
Brownsmith, 22, of Glasgow, was arrested on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.