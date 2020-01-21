Called about a reported shoplifter, police arrested a Bowling Green man on suspicion of trafficking drugs and carrying counterfeit money.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded Saturday to Walmart, 1201 Morgantown Road, regarding a shoplifting attempt in which a man placed merchandise in bags he brought into the store, an arrest citation said.
The man, later identified as Jarrod Conner, 32, ran from the store when employees confronted him, and police found him running through the woods behind Walmart toward Potter Avenue.
Police commanded Conner to stop, but he continued to run and appeared to throw items into the woods while running, the arrest citation said.
Conner eventually complied with police, got on the ground and was detained.
Officers searching the area around Conner found a plastic bag containing suspected meth, marijuana and pills near where he was detained.
Conner told police the bag did not belong to him but admitted dropping the stolen merchandise in the woods. Police recovered the items.
At Warren County Regional Jail, Conner was processed and found to be in possession of five suspected counterfeit $100 bills.
Conner was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, five counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 120 dosage units), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police and theft by unlawful taking (less than $500).
