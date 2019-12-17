A Bowling Green man was arrested Saturday in Glasgow after police said they found more than two pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
The Glasgow Police Department said 2.04 pounds of marijuana was found, along with digital scales and money, in a duffel bag in the vehicle, which was driven by Ryan S. Picard, 27.
Picard was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, one headlight, rear license plate not illuminated and failure of non-owner/operator to maintain insurance (second offense).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.