A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday after reportedly crashing into a city police cruiser and then stealing another vehicle in an effort to flee.
Officers from the Bowling Green Police Department were at the scene of a crash Friday evening in the 1200 block of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass when a silver 2021 Kia Soul crashed into a BGPD cruiser.
According to an arrest citation, the driver of the Kia then ran from the scene and officers attempted to stop him.
The driver, later identified as Michael L. Baker, 28, then entered an occupied and running Dodge Ram in the 1200 block of Magnolia Street.
One BGPD officer gave commands at gunpoint to Baker to exit the vehicle and another officer attempted to break the driver's side window, but Baker was able to drive away, the arrest citation said.
Witnesses at the crash site on the bypass reported that the silver Kia had rear-ended two vehicles before crashing into the BGPD cruiser.
Police later found the Dodge Ram at Magnolia Street and Broadway Avenue, and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed through red lights as officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the arrest citation said.
"During this time, police received multiple calls describing the fleeing vehicle and stating it was driving in a dangerous and erratic manner," the arrest citation said. "Police then received a call that the vehicle had collided with another vehicle in the 3000 block of Scottsville Road. That vehicle sustained heavy damage and was occupied by four individuals."
Police made contact with the owner of the stolen Dodge Ram, who reported that her cellphone was in the vehicle.
The phone was traced to the 3200 block of Silvercreek Avenue, where police found the vehicle and took Baker into custody.
Baker was charged with first-degree robbery, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, five counts of first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), reckless driving and no operator's license.
He was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond and arraigned Monday in Warren District Court.
