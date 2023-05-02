Police: BG man hid under clothes in attempt to avoid arrest JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email May 2, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bowling Green man was served with multiple felony warrants Monday after allegedly hiding from police.According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a deputy received information that Stevondre Brown, 30, the subject of active warrants, was hiding in an apartment at 6550 Louisville Road.Deputies made contact at the door to the apartment, but Brown, who was reportedly armed, did not respond, WCSO said. A loudspeaker was used at the entrance, with no success, and deputies obtained a search warrant for the apartment enabling them to gain entry.According to the sheriff's office, Brown had fled into the attic over the apartment building before coming down into another apartment, where he was hiding under a large pile of clothing.Brown was served with seven outstanding warrants and arrested on new charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree fleeing or evading police. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSentencing nears for two people in kickback schemeNew tenants eyed for Stadium Park PlazaWoman at center of Till lynching, local protests, diesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsEx-WKU general counsel Wilkins no longer pursuing lawsuit against schoolBuilding permitsOne dead in crash on Lovers LaneThree injured when train strikes truckWoman indicted on federal stalking chargeSally Johnson (Milliken) Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 2:33 p.m. EDT Almost half of midterm voters cast ballots early or by mail The Scientology Network’s New Season: Are you Ready to Feel Good? 'Some Like It Hot' leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:30 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge Wisconsin Republicans kill legalized pot, stadium repairs The balloon that flew over Hawaii? US says it's not China's No cancer risk found at nuclear bases so far, Air Force says Georgia to take over health insurance market under new law Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView