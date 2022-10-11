A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempting to break into a mobile home, and he later reportedly confessed to involvement in a burglary of a business.
Alex Francisco, 18, faces charges that include first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called to a mobile home on Nashville Road regarding a reported robbery.
A resident told police she was standing at her front door when a man attempted to get into her house. When she confronted the man, he pushed her back into the home and ran to his van, according to city police.
The woman then chased after the man with a wooden object and saw a tan handgun fall from his waistband.
The man, later identified by police as Francisco, picked up the gun and got into the van, and the woman reportedly jumped onto the hood as the van began to drive off in order to avoid being struck.
The woman reported that she cracked the windshield with the wooden object in an effort to stop the vehicle.
Detectives found the van at Brandy Circle and talked to Francisco, who matched the description of the suspect, BGPD said.
Francisco denied having a gun and denied getting out of the vehicle, telling police that he was driving through the Nashville Road trailer park when a woman jumped on the hood of his vehicle with a baseball bat, according to an arrest citation.
During the investigation into Monday's reported incident, BGPD gathered information regarding a Sept. 19 burglary at Smoke 'N More, 2910 Scottsville Road.
Surveillance video footage from the store shows two people entering the business with firearms and taking multiple items, according to an arrest citation.
A firearm and clothing similar to what was seen in the video was recovered from Francisco's residence, and Francisco reportedly admitted to the burglary, BGPD said.
