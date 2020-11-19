A reported teenage runaway from Bowling Green was found Wednesday in Glasgow with a man who was arrested by police.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers received information from the Bowling Green Police Department about a female runaway and were given a description of a vehicle associated with her.
Police located the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Calvary Drive.
The juvenile was released to her mother and the driver, Herman Spencer, 18, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a charge of custodial interference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.