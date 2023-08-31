David Anthony Profitt appears in Warren District Court at the Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, for preliminary hearing for the murder of his then-girlfriend Alexandra Hemmann in early August. After Hemmann’s body was discovered at her Winners Circle apartment on Aug. 12, Profitt was then arrested in Fishers, Ind., by local police and FBI task force agents on charges of murder and theft by unlawful taking. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Police Department Detective David Grimsley testifies during a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court at the Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the case of Alexandra Hemmann’s murder allegedly by her then-boyfriend David Anthony Profitt in early August. After Hemmann’s body was discovered at her Winners Circle apartment on Aug. 12, Profitt was then arrested in Fishers, Ind., by local police and FBI task force agents on charges of murder and theft by unlawful taking. Grimsley testified that additional criminal charges may be filed against Profitt as the investigation continues. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Two of Alexandra Hemmann's friends were concerned about messages they had received from her Snapchat account — previously scheduled dinner plans they had made with Hemmann were canceled and Hemmann's boyfriend, David Anthony Profitt, was in a hospital being treated for seizures.
Both of Hemmann's friends called hospitals in Bowling Green and Nashville earlier this month to figure out where to send a care package, only to learn that Profitt was not listed as a patient at any facility.
Growing warier over time, especially after Hemmann, 22, did not answer phone calls, Hemmann's friends contacted the Bowling Green Police Department to check on her welfare, which led to the grim discovery on Aug. 12 of her body in a bedroom at her Winners Circle apartment.
By the end of the day, Profitt, 25, was arrested in Fishers, Ind., by local police and FBI task force agents on charges of murder and theft by unlawful taking.
Details about the criminal investigation emerged Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Testifying in court, Detective David Grimsley of the Bowling Green Police Department said that police obtained a confession from Profitt when he was interviewed while in custody.
Answering questions from Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner, Grimsley testified that Profitt told police that he and Hemmann got into an argument late on the night of Aug. 3 and into early the next morning at her apartment and that Profitt strangled her and took her car.
When police entered the apartment using a spare key provided by one of Hemmann's friends, officers could detect an odor of decomposition and found the temperature in the home had been turned to 65 degrees.
Police had to force their way into a locked bedroom where Hemmann's body was found under a blanket, Grimsley said.
"It would be apparent that there was some amount of trauma to her face," Grimsley said.
Blood was located at various spots in the apartment, and an autopsy has been performed.
Hemmann was last seen in the company of Profitt on Aug. 3, which was also the last date that anyone else reported speaking with her, Grimsley said.
Both Hemmann's and Profitt's vehicles were missing when police first responded to the apartment complex.
"It was initially believed that he had something to do with this (homicide) and had her vehicle," Grimsley said, adding that police believe Profitt ended up selling the vehicle belonging to him.
Investigators relied on information from license plate reader cameras to locate Hemmann's car in Fischers, Ind., a suburb near Profitt's native Indianapolis.
Police in Indiana located Profitt at a Top Golf in Fischers and found Hemmann's phone in an Indianapolis-area hotel room.
Credit and debit cards belonging to Hemmann were found in Profitt's possession, and police believe Profitt deposited a couple of checks into an account belonging to Hemmann, Grimsley said.
At the time of his arrest, Profitt was in the company of other people at Top Golf, and they also provided statements to police, Grimsley said.
Profitt told detectives that he had moved the body from another bedroom in the apartment to the place where police discovered it, according to the detective.
Grimsley testified that additional criminal charges may be filed against Profitt as the investigation continues.
Profitt remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.