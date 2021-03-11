A Bowling Green massage therapist accused of raping a client during a session later discussed paying the alleged victim to drop the charges, according to a detective's testimony.
The revelation in the case against Christopher Allan Lindsey came Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Lindsey, 32, is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in connection with events alleged to have occurred Feb. 20 at Sun Suites Salon and Spa on Chestnut Street, where Lindsey rented a booth.
The woman identified in police records as the victim reported the incident to the Bowling Green Police Department on March 2, and Lindsey was arrested the next day.
At Wednesday's preliminary hearing, BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified that on March 5, he received a call from the owner of Sun Suites.
"(The owner) had just received an odd phone call from a female that was calling on behalf of Mr. Lindsey wanting the victim's phone number," Dillon testified.
Dillon said the owner did not provide the phone number to the caller.
After receiving that information, Dillon said he examined recorded phone calls from Warren County Regional Jail and discovered a conversation that Lindsey had with his girlfriend.
"In that jail phone call, Lindsey encourages his girlfriend to get in contact with the victim and offer her $20,000 to drop the charges," Dillon said. "He says that if $20,000 isn't enough, then we can refinance the house or sell the house and get her a little more."
Dillon said he then contacted Lindsey's girlfriend and, without revealing his identity, told her she knew the alleged victim and had heard she had tried to get in contact with her.
Lindsey's girlfriend reportedly told police that Lindsey was sorry for what happened and wanted to do something to rectify the situation, Dillon said.
"She also told me on the phone that she was a rape victim and she never got a dime from the person that did it to her," Dillon said. "At that point, I identified myself. I warned her about tampering with a witness and I asked her not to have any contact with the victim in this case and she agreed that was the best course of action."
When she reported the incident, the alleged victim told police that she had visited Lindsey for previous massage therapy appointments, but she became uncomfortable during the Feb. 20 session when Lindsey began rubbing her inner thigh near her genitalia, Dillon said.
The woman reported that Lindsey had penetrative intercourse and digitally penetrated her during the session, according to an arrest citation.
Dillon testified that the woman told police she had been a victim of sexual assault before and was "frozen in fear" with Lindsey, which she said explained her reluctance to report the incident to police sooner.
According to an arrest citation, Lindsey stopped and stepped outside the room when the woman started crying, and the woman told him this should have never happened.
Lindsey agreed and did not charge her for the session, the citation said.
Dillon said he and another detective made contact with Lindsey at Sun Suites and that his account of what happened "evolved" over time before he confessed to the sexual contact.
"(Lindsey) said there was no communication, but with the way she was acting, he was under the impression that she wanted this to happen, but he did say that she never verbally consented to anything and that she seemed uncomfortable after it happened," Dillon testified.
At one point, Lindsey asked police what would happen to him "if he made a mistake," his arrest citation said.
"(Lindsey) was worried that if something like that happened with his business, he could lose his license," Dillon said Wednesday.
Warren District Judge Sam Potter bound the case over to the grand jury and declined a request from Lindsey to modify his $25,000 cash bond.
