A Bowling Green resident was arrested Wednesday after reportedly being caught with about 2.5 pounds of marijuana and three firearms.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Javion Bridges, 19, was driving a vehicle that was stopped Wednesday afternoon for traffic violations in the area of Morgantown Road and Potter Avenue.
Bridges was found to be in possession of about 2.5 pounds of processed marijuana, 457 marijuana vape cartridges and three firearms, including a loaded AK-47 assault rifle, a loaded shotgun and another rifle, the task force said.
Bridges was charged with trafficking in marijuana (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia and disregarding a traffic control device.