A Bowling Green woman was arrested after she reportedly hit her sleeping boyfriend in the face with a fire extinguisher.
The Bowling Green Police Department reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday to an apartment on Robin Road regarding a disturbance, an arrest citation said.
Brandon Ragland told police he was hit with a fire extinguisher by Brandi Kersey, 26. Ragland had an apparent injury to the bridge of his nose but declined medical treatment, according to the arrest citation.
Kersey admitted striking Ragland with the fire extinguisher, telling police that there had been an ongoing conflict for several weeks due to having friends over at the apartment prior to Monday’s incident, her citation said.
Kersey was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of second-degree assault.
