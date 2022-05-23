Several businesses along Nashville Road and Campbell Lane reported receiving bomb threats over the phone, resulting in the temporary closure of those locations.
A Bowling Green Police Department report said employees from six businesses reported receiving phone calls Saturday from someone who threatened to destroy their properties and shoot their occupants.
The caller or callers contacted the businesses from multiple phone numbers, the incident report said.
Police first responded to Wingstop, 2435 Nashville Road, after an employee reported someone called and told her that 10 bombs had been placed within 100 yards of the business and would go off in three hours.
“The suspect also stated he had an AK47 and was going to come into the business and shoot everyone,” the report said.
Officers established a perimeter and surveyed the area for suspicious activity.
Another business at 2435 Nashville Road, Smoothie King, received a similar threat over the phone, and all the businesses at that address closed.
A recording of the call to Wingstop indicated the caller was possibly a younger male, according to police.
Calls of a similar nature were also reported at Cheddar’s, 701 Campbell Lane; Dairy Queen, 2430 Nashville Road; McDonald’s, 2420 Nashville Road; and Burger King, 731 Campbell Lane, over the course of Saturday night.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said Monday that police have not identified a suspect.