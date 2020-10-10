A Bowling Green man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a truck on Nashville Road.
20-year-old Jacob D. Perry was killed in the crash, according to Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Office Ronnie Ward. While traveling north, Perry crashed into a southbound truck turning left onto I-65, Ward said.
The driver of the truck reported minor injuries, Ward said.
