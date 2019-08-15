A fight between two women last week led their boyfriends to intervene, police said.
According to city police, one man left the encounter with a punctured lung, caused by the other man who produced a hatchet and later a knife during the fight.
Rueben J. Campbell, 45, of Bowling Green, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Campbell was arraigned Wednesday by Warren District Judge Sam Potter, who set his bond at $10,000 cash.
City police arrested Campbell five days after the incident, which occurred at his apartment on E. 12th Avenue.
According to an arrest citation, Alvin Puckett and his girlfriend were visiting Campbell's apartment on the night of Aug. 8 when a physical altercation broke out between Puckett's girlfriend and Campbell's girlfriend.
Campbell reportedly tried to stop the fight, producing a hatchet in the process.
Puckett told police that Campbell raised the hatchet over his head, leading Puckett to believe Campbell was going to strike one of the women.
Puckett then intervened to get the hatchet away from Campbell.
"During this struggle (Puckett) sustained a deep laceration to a finger and several small lacerations on his wrist that appear to be defensive wounds," Campbell's arrest citation said.
As Campbell and Puckett became entangled, Campbell pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Puckett in the ribs, requiring him to go to an area hospital for treatment of a punctured lung, according to court records.
Campbell came to Bowling Green Police Department headquarters Tuesday with his attorney to provide a statement.
"Campbell does not deny producing the hatchet or stabbing the victim," his arrest citation said. "Campbell did say that he felt threatened by the victim, and (Puckett) verbally threatened to harm him just prior to the stabbing."
