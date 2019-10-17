A domestic incident earlier this month in Glasgow led to the arrest Thursday of a man on multiple felony counts.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police received a complaint Oct. 6 from a woman who reported that John A. Johnson had come two days earlier to a residence she was visiting and forced her to leave.
The woman reported that Johnson forced her into her own vehicle and made her drive him to his residence in Glasgow, where he forced her to stay against her will and assaulted her multiple times before taking her for medical treatment and claiming to doctors that she had fallen down some stairs.
Johnson, 35, of Glasgow, was charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
