...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates
will exceed 1 inch per hour at times.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Expect snow covered roads and reduced visibilities.
Hazardous travel conditions will continue through the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Daily News anticipates delays in home delivery of the Thursday, Jan. 6, print edition. In the event carriers are unable to complete their routes, the Jan. 6 edition will be delivered on the next available delivery day.
Police: "Candy" brought to Allen school contained drugs, two arrested
A package of candy brought to Allen County-Scottsville High School to be passed along to jail inmates taking GED tests turned out to contain drugs, according to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force.
Someone brought what was purported to be a package of Nerds candy to the school Tuesday to a GED teacher that was to be given to inmates, the task force said.
The teacher noticed what appeared to be contraband in the package and contacted a school resource officer.
Police determined the package actually contained about 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, five oxycodone pills and one suboxone, the task force said.
William Lee Hall, 37, of Franklin, and Rockie L. Amburgey, 45, of Scottsville, were arrested on charges of engaging in organized crime.
Hall was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and first-degree promoting contraband.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.