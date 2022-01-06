A package of candy brought to Allen County-Scottsville High School to be passed along to jail inmates taking GED tests turned out to contain drugs, according to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force.

Someone brought what was purported to be a package of Nerds candy to the school Tuesday to a GED teacher that was to be given to inmates, the task force said.

The teacher noticed what appeared to be contraband in the package and contacted a school resource officer.

Police determined the package actually contained about 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, five oxycodone pills and one suboxone, the task force said.

William Lee Hall, 37, of Franklin, and Rockie L. Amburgey, 45, of Scottsville, were arrested on charges of engaging in organized crime.

Hall was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and first-degree promoting contraband.

