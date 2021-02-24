A Cave City man was arrested Saturday after reportedly attempting to set fire to his own trailer.
The Cave City Police Department said officers were called to a Reynolds Street address on a report that Terry M. Thomas assaulted his wife and was trying to set their home on fire.
Thomas was belligerent when police arrived and would not follow commands to show his hands, Cave City police said.
Thomas struck a Cave City officer before he was taken into custody, police said.
Further investigation revealed that Thomas attempted to set a roll of paper towels on fire inside the trailer, according to Cave City police.
Thomas was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree attempted arson, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and alcohol intoxication.
Commented