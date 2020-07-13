A Cave City man was arrested Friday after reportedly running from police after performing sobriety tests.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to the Long John Silver’s parking lot regarding a person making threats.
Police saw a man, later identified as Travis Cox, get into a vehicle and leave the parking lot, and a traffic stop was performed on Wall Street.
Cox, of Cave City, performed field sobriety tests and then ran from police, only to be apprehended in the Arby’s parking lot, according to GPD.
Cox was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
