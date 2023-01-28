When circumstances bring a police chaplain in contact with someone experiencing tragedy, they need to be prepared to provide comfort during the most harrowing moments.
A three-day training session this week at the Bowling Green Police Department helped equip chaplains with the tools they need to exercise care in that scenario.
Garry Mitchell, a pastor who serves as a chaplain with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, helped to organize the training, which brought in instructors from the International Conference of Police Chaplains.
Mitchell said that the heads of multiple local law enforcement agencies saw the importance of having a well-trained group of chaplains able to meet the needs of a diverse community.
“It’s not just about one person delivering a death notice,” Mitchell said. “Chaplain ministry is not about religion, it’s about relationships, care and compassion, it’s about being a helper. When you see people in the midst of a crisis and dealing with darkness in their lives and you can bring hope in that moment by your faith or a caring touch, that’s really rewarding to see.”
A police chaplain provides support and counseling to officers in addition to giving death notices to people who have lost a loved one in an incident that has required a law enforcement response.
Participants in the training session had varying degrees of experience as police chaplains and represented divergent faith communities.
The training included seminars on responding to crisis, managing stress, learning ethics specific to the job and how to best comfort crime victims and survivors of loved ones who have died by suicide or families of officers who have died on duty.
“You want somebody dedicated to that role to deliver that death notice to people in their worst moment,” said event co-organizer Sarah Jane Zink, who has participated in numerous training sessions. “We want more resources to serve our communities ... we want highly skilled and trained and compassionate chaplains to provide support to law enforcement. These officers and dispatchers are hearing and seeing things that are just horrific and they need support and comfort themselves.”
The Rev. John C. Lee Jr., senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church, is a chaplain with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and first got into chaplaincy when he was a pastor in Lexington after a parishioner was killed outside his church there.
Lee said the training was valuable for him as an opportunity to learn from the experiences of others in his position.
The responsibilities of the job help to strengthen ties between law enforcement and the community at large, and chaplains serve a crucial role in counseling officers who have experienced traumatic events, Lee said.
“I know what (officers) are faced with daily, these men and women see the worst sometimes, and anyone who tells you doing that kind of work day in and day out and it does not affect them, they’re lying,” Lee said. “I feel better equipped today as a result of this training.”